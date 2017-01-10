MagnaChip Semiconductor issues preliminary Q4 results, proposes $65M private note offering, authorizes share repurchase

Revenue for Q4 is expected at $180M (consensus $177M) with gross profit at roughly 25%. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated over Q3 levels. Richer-than-projected product mix and greater-than-projected foundry revenue growth are cited contributors. Full results to post February 9. [press release]

Further announces proposal for $65M private offering of exchangeable senior notes, due 2021. Option to additionally purchase up to $9.75M aggregate principal sum noted. Proceeds intended for implementation across cost reduction program (estimated $30M-$40M), capital expenditures (estimated $15M-$20M), share repurchase (estimated up to $10M) and general corporate purposes. [press release]