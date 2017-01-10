WSJ: Wal-Mart to cut hundreds of jobs this month

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) plans to cut hundreds of jobs before the end of January at its headquarters and regional personnel that support stores, WSJ reports.

Many of the cuts will affect WMT's human resources department, which some senior company execs believe should be more efficient or whose duties could be handled by outside consultants, according to the report.

The planned job cuts will affect a small percentage of WMT’s ~18K Bentonville-based staff, but the move shows how the company is working to maintain profits at a time of change in the retail industry.