Ford says 2017 profit to dip from 2016, improve in 2018

Ford (NYSE:F) +0.2 % AH after saying it is "on track for another strong year" in 2016, affirming expectations for ~$10.2B in adjusted pre-tax profit, while maintaining guidance for "somewhat lower" pre-tax profit in 2017 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility.

Ford also anticipates more than $3B of cost efficiencies in 2017, and improved profitability in 2018, led by gains in the core business.

Ford cites the 2016 performance in declaring a $200M special dividend, equal to $0.05/share, in addition to a regular Q1 dividend of $0.15/share.

Slide presentation