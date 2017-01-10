Southwest Airlines names Nealon as president, Van de Ven as COO

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) promotes Thomas Nealon to president and Michael Van de Ven to COO, effective immediately, in moves that could set up one or the other as the eventual successor to Gary Kelly as CEO and chairman.

Nealon is a former LUV board member and chief information officer who rejoined the company a year ago as executive VP of strategy and innovation; he has also held various roles for Frito-Lay, The Field Group and J.C. Penney.

Van de Ven,a 23-year veteran of the company, he has held various leadership positions in internal audit, finance and, most recently, operations.