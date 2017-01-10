Williams Cos. closes -11%, Williams Partners flat, after financial repositioning

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) finished at the bottom of the S&P 500 in today's trade, tumbling 10.7%, while Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) finished flat, following news of its plans to restructure its general partner interest in its MLP subsidiary.

In analyst actions, Jefferies downgraded WMB to Hold from Buy, seeing the moves as under-appreciating WMB's incentive distribution rights and limiting its long-term upside potential, while Stifel upgraded WPZ to Buy from Hold, believing management has positioned WPZ for a sustainable future of growth.

Raymond James analysts are "relatively constructive" on the revamped Williams' financial footing: WMB "is is giving up longer-term leveraged growth potential in exchange for longer-term stability and a shorter-term boost to its dividend, while [WPZ] is giving up some of its cash payout in exchange for a much more visible (and favorable) outlook from here on out."

Besides addressing leverage, a simpler structure could lend itself to renewed M&A interest for WMB, Bloomberg's Liam Denning writes.