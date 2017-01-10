Argentina clinches deal to draw billions in Vaca Muerta investment

Argentina's government announces a deal with labor unions and energy companies aimed at luring investors to the Vaca Muerta shale, which contains the world's second largest reserves of shale gas but is largely unexplored.

In return for the investment commitments, the government says it will extend a subsidy that enables companies to sell gas at $7.50/MMBtu and eliminate a 15-year-old export duty on oil and oil products; unions promise more flexible working conditions, as high labor costs have been a barrier to Vaca Muerta's development.

Argentina's Pres. Macri proclaims a “new era” for the country’s languishing energy sector, which will see foreign companies including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) as well as state oil company YPF invest an initial $5B in 2017, rising to $15B in subsequent years.