IDT sells 10% of Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals to chairman

In a filing, IDT (IDT +3.2% ) says it's set a compensation arrangement where it sells 10% of its interest in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals to its Chairman Howard Jonas for $1M.

That's the price IDT paid for the same share. The interests include a convertible promissory note, a warrant and contractual rights.

Earlier today, Cornerstone announced it added several new members with scientific and biopharmaceutical expertise to its board: Jean-Pierre Sommadossi (who will act as vice chairman); Richard Axel; Chi Van Dang; and Richard Scheller.