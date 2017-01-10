Hughes testing fifth-generation high-throughput satellite in orbit

Hughes Network Systems (SATS +1.2% ) has begun system-level testing of the world's highest capacity broadband satellite now that it's safely in its orbital slot.

The EchoStar XIX satellite uses Hughes' Jupiter high-throughput tech, and is in a permanent geosynchronous slot where it can provide high-speed Internet to the continental United States.

The satellite joins EchoStar XVII (in service for the past five years) and more than doubles HughesNet capacity and supports higher speeds.

Hughes expects service delivery through the bird to begin by the end of the quarter.