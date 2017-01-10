China Digital cloud unit gets strategic capital increase

China Digital TV (STV -3.5% ) says its subsidiary Beijing Cyber Cloud Technology reached a capital increase agreement where it will get a new injection from ShouTai JinXin Capital Management.

ShouTai JinXin will put 33M yuan in cash into Cyber Cloud, a demonstration of "confidence in the significant potential and opportunities associated with our cloud business," says China Digital TV CEO Jianhua Zhu.

"As of the year end of 2016, we have deployed our cyber cloud platform across China with over 5M total registered users," Zhu says. "With our leadership position and strong partnerships in China's cable TV market, we are committed to building and promoting our cyber cloud ecosystem throughout China."