DeFaria succeding Katzenberg as leader of DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation has selected a successor to its founder, naming Chris deFaria its new president.

Now within the corporate umbrella at Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), DreamWorks Animation chose Warner Bros. veteran to replace Jeffrey Katzenberg, who exited for a new media post in the deal, and to oversee "all aspects of the studio’s feature animation business, including slate strategy, development, production, innovation and technology, and business affairs."

DeFaria had been at Warner Bros. for 20 years, recently as president of animation and technical innovation.