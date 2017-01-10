American Electric Power is a favorite utility pick at Wells Fargo

American Electric Power (AEP -0.3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Wells Fargo, which says AEP warrants a premium valuation because of its strong EPS and dividend growth prospects, organic investment opportunities and healthy financial position.

Wells estimates that AEPTHC, which houses AEP’s regulated electric transmission businesses, will account for 70% of the company's EPS growth during 2018-20, with AEPTHC’s EPS compound annual growth rate will surpass 20% during 2016-20.

The firm also likes AEP's plans to invest up to $1B in contracted renewables during 2017-19, with an emphasis on wind generation, a strategy it says is based mostly on the belief that the company’s scale and financial position makes it an attractive long-term partner for renewable developers.