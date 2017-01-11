Bond kings discuss key yield levels

There will be "trouble for equity markets" if the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note moves beyond 3%, warned Jeffrey Gundlach, while another bond king stated 2.6% was the key level to watch.

According to Bill Gross, the number is much more important than Dow 20K, the price of oil or dollar strength, as it would signal a bear bond market.

The 10-year yield last stood at 2.38%.

ETFs: TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, DLBS, PLW, DTYS, TLO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, FTT, ITE, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DLBL, TYBS, SST, DTUS, TUZ, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, TBZ, DFVS, TYNS, RISE, FIBR, GBIL, HYDD