There is a lively argument going on at the Supreme Court - with justices considering how the First Amendment applies to credit card fees.

At issue is a dispute over the "freedom of speech" for merchants, who want to avoid charges by steering customers toward cash, and payment companies, which seek to make the fees invisible.

But New York law, similar to ones in nine other states, bars credit card "surcharges," while permitting "cash discounts."

