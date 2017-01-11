Integra LifeSciences buys Derma Sciences for $7/share

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) agrees to acquire Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DSCI) for $7 per share in cash. Integra will also purchase all the outstanding shares of Derma preferred stock for an amount equal to it liquidation preference per share. The transaction should close by the end of the quarter.

Derma is a tissue regeneration firm that specializes in wound care products. Integra develops a range of medical products and devices used by surgeons, including wound care products.

Derma closed yesterday at $5.

On a preliminary basis, Integra expects Q4 and full-year revenues to come in at $256M and $992M, respectively, representing organic growth of 7% and 9%, respectively. Full-year GAAP and non-GAAP EPS should be at or above the mid-range of $0.91 - 0.94 and $1.73 - 1.77, respectively. Cash flow ops for the year should be more than $145M.

2017 guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $1.91 - 1.97, exclusive of Derma. Assuming a late Q1 close, Derma should add ~$65M in revenues and be dilutive ($0.03) per share (non-GAAP). Earnings are expected to be accretive in 2018. The acquisition should meet Integra's internal invested capital hurdle rate by the end of the third year.

Integra will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Derma deal.