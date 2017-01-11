Lilly and Merck team up in soft tissue cancer

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) expand their existing immuno-oncology collaboration with the initiation of a new study to assess the combination of LARTRUVO (olaratumab) and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in treatment-experienced patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

The FDA approved LARTRUVO in October 2016, in combination with the chemo agent doxorubicin, for patients with advanced STS who cannot be cured with radiotherapy or surgery. It recently received conditional approval in Europe for the same patient population.

Lilly will sponsor the Phase 1 trial, expected to commence by mid-year.

Olaratumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to disrupt the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGF Receptor-alpha) pathway on tumor cells and on cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Pembrolizumab helps the immune system fight tumor cells by blocking the interaction between PD-1, a cell surface receptor expressed on T cells and pro-B cells, and its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is an immune checkpoint which down regulates the immune system. Blocking its action activates the immune system to attack cancer cells.