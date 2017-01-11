Futures flat ahead of Trump presser

U.S. stock index futures are again pointing to a muted open on Wall Street as investors await President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference since the election.

While there isn't a great deal known about the event, many are looking to get a clearer picture on trade, currencies, tax plans, fiscal stimulus and the new administration's relationship to the Fed.

Oil is up 0.7% at $51.17/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1190/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.38%.

