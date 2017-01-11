Top Ford execs talk shop

Ford (NYSE:F) Chairman Bill Ford is fully on board with the company's plan to bet on mobility services.

During a talk at the Automotive News World Congress, Ford said mobility services could generate profit margins of up to 20% for the company.

Ford CEO Mark Fields was in Detroit at a Deutsche Bank conference talking short-term goals. He said Ford is targeting $3B in cost cuts in 2017. The cost cuts coincide with a U.S. auto market seen trimming to 17.7M units from 17.9M units in 2016.