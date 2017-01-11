Tepid new product sales in 2016 behind Teva's $1B cut in 2017 sales guidance

Last week, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TEVA) cut its 2017 sales guidance by $1B. The new range is $23.8B - 24.5B compared to $25.2B - 26.2B that was released in July 2016. The downward revision was due to much lower new product sales in 2016 ($140M) than expected ($600M) that will carry over into this year.

At JPM17, CEO Erez Vigodman explained the situation and promised "to do everything in our power to make sure that something like that does not happen again."

There has been some fallout with analyts. Wells Fargo and Maxim Group recently downgraded the stock to Neutral, but four other shops that recently updated coverage rate it a Buy. Price targets range from $36 - 80.

Source: FiercePharma

#JPM17