Kornit Digital signs agreement with Amazon

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been selected to deliver a large number of on-demand textile production systems to Amazon in support of the company’s Merch by Amazon program.

“Customer demand for graphic t-shirts offered through Merch by Amazon continues to grow rapidly, and more developers and content creators join the service every day,” said Miguel Roque, Director, Merch by Amazon. “Kornit’s ability to deliver solutions and support that meet our high quality and high volume manufacturing requirements will help us to continue expanding program capacity to meet customer requests.”

The company also agreed to grant Amazon warrants to acquire 2,932,176 common shares at $13.03 per share. Vesting is tied to payments made by Amazon in connection with the purchase of goods and services from Kornit Digital.

