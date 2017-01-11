ADM -5.6% premarket as China hikes duties on U.S. ethanol by-product

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) -5.6% premarket as China sharply increases punitive tariffs on imports of distillers dried grains, a by-product of corn ethanol that is used as animal feed, from levels first proposed last year.

China's Commerce Ministry, responding to complaints from the country's fledgling ethanol industry, ruled that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2% to 53.7%, up from 33.8% in its preliminary decision in September.

The decision is considered a blow to the larger U.S. ethanol industry, particularly ethanol trader ADM, producer Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and grains handler Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE).

The decision could escalate a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, and Pres.-elect Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on certain Chinese goods coming into the U.S..