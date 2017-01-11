Take profits on lodging REITs - Baird

The post-election rally leaves little upside for the sector, says analyst Michael Bellisario, downgrading the hotel REITs to a market weighting.

Those hotels in major "urban gateway" markets are likely to continue underperforming this year.

He downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Neutral from Outperform as high leverage hinders its ability for M&A

Also downgraded is Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), as its strong growth prospects are already priced into the shares.

His top pick in the sector continues to be Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) thanks to its "well-positioned" balance sheet and "attractive" cost of capital. He's also a fan of Pebblebrook Realty (NYSE:PEB) and DiamondRock (NYSE:DRH).

Source: Bloomberg