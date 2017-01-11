Walgreens to add FedEx services at stores

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announce a long-term partnership to add access to FedEx dropoff and pickup services at thousands of Walgreens locations across the U.S.

The company expect to have the program available later this calendar year after an initial small rollout this spring.

“The addition of Walgreens locations to the existing network of FedEx retail offerings will substantially increase customer access to staffed pickup and dropoff locations and enhance convenient access to FedEx Ground and FedEx Express package shipment and dropoff options," says a top FedEx marketing exec.

Source: Press Release