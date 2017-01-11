BTIG weighs in on Chipotle

BTIG sticks with a Neutral rating on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) after taking in the company's ICR presentation and factoring in the pre-announced Q4 results.

"We believe management’s 2017 EPS guidance of $10.00, which they consider a stretch goal, leaves no room for error on the sales and margin recovery," reads the note from investment firm.

BTIG thinks the launch of TV ads could help drive new guests to the brand, but wants to see more consistent earnings trends before becoming more constructive on the name.

CMG +0.13% premarket to $415.00.

