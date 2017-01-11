Brookdale Senior sale story has legs; shares up another 2% premarket

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) gained 15.2% to close at $14.80 yesterday on word it was engaged in sale discussions.

Stifel's Chad Vanacore says it could be worth $23 in a sale, and upgrades to Buy.

RBC says $21.

Activist Land & Buildings - which has pushed for Brookdale to sell or spin off its real estate - says the company's property holdings alone could be worth $7B, or well more than double the current market cap.

Brookdale was about a $40 stock two years ago.