Sangamo's SB-318 an Orphan Drug for MPS I; shares up 7% premarket

The FDA designates Sangamo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SGMO) SB-318 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the IDUA gene.

Phase 1/2-stage SB-318 is a zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) gene editing therapy designed to provided stable continuous production of the IDUA enzyme.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity in the U.S. for the indication, if approved.