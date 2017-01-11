Tullow Oil's Heavey to step down as CEO in April, succeeded by McDade

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) says CEO and founder Aidan Heavey will step down in April, to be succeeded as CEO by current COO Paul McDade, and become chairman for a maximum of two years.

Analysts largely welcome McDade's appointment, as the move clears up uncertainty about Heavey's future at the company.

However, shares are -3% in London trading, as the news was accompanied by an operations update that sees 2016 revenue coming in 19% lower Y/Y to $1.3B as well as lower than expected production.