Hersha Hospitality sells two D.C.-area hotels, exits Mystic Partners JV

Sold are the 203-room Courtyard by Marriott in Alexandria, VA and the 120-room Residence Inn in Greenbelt, MD for a total price of $62M. Hersha (NYSE:HT) has also agreed to a six-month extension to close the sale of three suburban West Coast hotels for $130.5M - a $7.5M increase from the original price.

The two D.C. sales were done at a cap rate of 7.4%.

Hersha also closes out its Mystic Partners JV - transferring all interests in the Hartford Marriott and Hartford Hilton to its former partner for $8.5M. The company simultaneously assumed full ownership of the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa without any additional payment.

Source: Press Release