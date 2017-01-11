TG Therapeutics shares up 8% on completing enrollment and B-cell depletion data from part 1 of ongoing phase 2 RMS study

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces the completion of enrollment into Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 (ublituximab), the Company's novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

The primary objective of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of TG-1101 in patients with RMS as well as to determine the optimal dosing regimen for by examining the level of B-cell depletion and the tolerability of accelerated infusion times.

Established MS clinical efficacy endpoints are also being evaluated, which require longer-term follow-up and are anticipated to be reported on later this year or next year at a medical conference.

The median B-cell depletion for all patients in Part 1 was 99% and TG-1101 was well-tolerated with no grade 3/4 adverse events reported, including in patients receiving the one-hour infusion at the target Phase 3 dose and infusion rate.

The Phase 3 program will initiate in H1.