Broken property sale agreements soar

According to Trulia, 3.9% of homes that moved from "for sale" to "pending," moved back to "for sale" again in 2016 - nearly double the rate from a year earlier.

These so-called "failed sales" increased in 96 out of the 100 largest metro areas and took place across the price spectrum.

The issue is more acute for cheaper, older homes - 6.3% of sales of starter homes fell through last year vs. just 3.6% of "premium" home sales.

The easy explanation is that nobody can get a mortgage, but recent evidence suggests that's been getting easier.

Another possibility would be appraisals not coming in high enough. Prior to the financial crisis, this was an issue approximately zero percent of the time, but appraisers today are no doubt at least a little more cautious.

Source: Bloomberg's Patrick Clark