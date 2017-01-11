Petrobras to invest $19B in 2017 after meeting 2016 production goal

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it expects to increase spending this year to $19B on exploration, production and refining projects, indicating that efforts to cut debt and preserve cash are helping the company regain investment capacity.

PBR's ~$22B in current cash holdings should be enough to allow the company to undertake activities for two and half years, CEO Pedro Parente says.

PBR also says it reached its oil production target for the second consecutive year at 2.144M bbl/day for 2016, 0.8% higher Y/Y and in-line with its 2.145M target.