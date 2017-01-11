SM Energy seeks sale of Williston Basin assets

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announces plans to run a formal bid process for the sale of its Divide County area assets in the Williston Basin, and expects to close a transaction around mid-year 2017.

SM says sale proceeds from the planned Williston exit and from the pending sale of non-operated Eagle Ford assets will allow it to fully fund its drilling program, while improving liquidity and the ability to reduce outstanding debt.

SM says associated December production for the Divide County assets up for sale was 10.7K boe/day.