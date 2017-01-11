Stocks pause ahead of Trump 11 a.m. presser

Stock futures are little changed ahead of the open, as investors await Trump's first press conference as President-elect at 11 a.m.; Dow and Nasdaq +0.1% , S&P flat.

European markets edge higher, as U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, United Continental +1.8% pre-market after raising its Q4 unit revenue guidance, while Signet Jewelers -4.1% after cutting Q4 earnings and same-store sales guidance following weak holiday sales.

Crude oil is up for the first time in three days, +0.4% at $51.03/bbl, amid reports that Saudi Arabia plans to cut supply to Asia.

U.S. Treasury prices tick slightly higher, with the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.37%, and the U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% amid weakness in both the euro and yen.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories