BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) - of $0.0660.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) - of $0.0685.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) - of $0.0545.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MUI) - of $0.0555.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) - of $0.0724.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) - of $0.0575.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) - of $0.0750.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) - of $0.0448.

Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 13; ex-div Jan. 11.

