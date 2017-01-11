BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) - of $0.0711.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BLE) - of $0.0735.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) - of $0.0720.
BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) - of $0.0800.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) - of $0.0650.
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) - of $0.0565.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) - of $0.0715.
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) - of $0.0710.
Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 13; ex-div Jan. 11.
