BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

|About: BlackRock Municipal Inco... (BFK)|By:, SA News Editor

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) - of $0.0711.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BLE) - of $0.0735.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) - of $0.0720.

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) - of $0.0800.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) - of $0.0650.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) - of $0.0565.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) - of $0.0715.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) - of $0.0710.

Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 13; ex-div Jan. 11.

Press Release