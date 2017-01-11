Vertex to collaborate with Germany's Merck in oncology

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.1% ) inks a collaboration and license agreement with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) covering four oncology R&D programs. The deal grants Merck global licenses to two clinical-stage programs targeting DNA damage repair: ATR (ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein inhibitor), including VX-970 and VX-803, and DNA-PK, including VX-984. Merck also has exclusive worldwide rights to two preclinical programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vertex will receive $230M upfront, mid-single-digit to mid-twenties royalties for the clinical-stage programs and mid-to-high-single-digit royalties for the preclinical programs.