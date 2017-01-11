Citi takes on the packaged food sector

Citi dives into the packaged food sector in a new note to clients. Analyst David Driscoll points to margin expansion, tax reform and benign input cost inflation as positive factors. There's also the M&A overhang with food stocks that may or may not be baked into share price.

Top picks include Kellogg (K +0.4% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM +0.6% ), Hershey (HSY -0.1% ) and Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF +0.4% ).

ConAgra Foods (CAG +0.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral.

Perhaps most noteworthy of all, Citi takes the Sell sign off Kraft Heinz (KHC +0.7% ) as it upgrades to Neutral on the expectation for a deal.

Sources: Bloomberg and Susquehanna