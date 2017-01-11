Wage talks at BHP's Escondida seen as bellwether for other copper mine talks

Labor talks began in earnest yesterday at BHP Billiton’s (BHP +0.8% ) Escondida copper mine in Chile and are being closely watched by producers and investors alike, as the result will serve as a precedent for 15 other negotiations coming up for renewal in the world's leading copper mining country.

Upcoming negotiations include Codelco’s El Teniente mine, Barrick Gold (ABX -3.2% ) and Antofagasta’s (OTC:ANFGF) Zaldivar, and Teck Resources' (TCK +4.6% ) Quebrada Blanca.

Unions are emboldened by surging copper prices since October amid shrinking global stockpiles, but prices and earnings remain well short of their 2011 heyday and shareholders want to see costs held in check to maximize profit; copper bulls, of course, know a prolonged strike would help their cause as the market tightens.

Separately, BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie and Chairman Jacques Nasser met yesterday in New York with Pres.-elect Trump to discuss subjects including the global resources sector and BHP's investments in the U.S.