Instagram Stories to get full-screen ads, business insight tools

With 150M Instagram users interacting with Stories (introduced five months ago) daily and high engagement among those created by business accounts (one-third of most-viewed stories cited from businesses), the Facebook (FB -0.1% ) operation is looking to monetize the feature through full-screen advertising.

Targeting, reach and measurement features will accompany ad creation to increase relevance. These ads will begin testing with clients including Nike, General Motors (Buick), Netflix, Qantas and others, and expand more broadly across Instagram's user base in coming time.

Instagram Business Tools additionally extends capability for users to view reach, impressions, replies and exits for specific stories.

As competition with and similarity to Snap's (Private:CHAT) primary Snapchat product continues to escalate, and revenue deceleration and decreasing ad load growth at Facebook remains under consideration, the new channel for advertising allocation prospectively represents a new area of notable focus for Facebook and advertisers alike.