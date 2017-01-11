European early access program for Hemispherx Bio's rintatolimod expanded to pancreatic cancer; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Hemispherx Biopharma (HEB +2.4% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the European Early Access Program (EAP) for rintatolimod has been extended to pancreatic cancer patients, beginning in the Netherlands. MyTomorrows, the company's exclusive service provider in Europe and Turkey, will manage the EAP activities related to the extension as well as the existing activities related to early access in chronic fatigue syndrome patients.

Rintatolimod, branded as Ampligen in the U.S., is an experimental therapeutic in a new class of specifically-configured RNA compounds for the treatment of diseases with immunologic defects and/or viral causation. It's been "experimental" for 25 years so investors should take note.