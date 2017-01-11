Uranium producers surge as top supplier plans production cut

Shares of uranium producers shoot higher for a second straight day after spot prices for the commodity surge 10% after Kazakhstan's state nuclear-fuel company said the country would not produce as much uranium as planned this year.

Analysts say the announcement from Kazakhstan, the world’s biggest producer, may mark an inflection point for the market and could lead to higher prices.

In today's trade: URRE +32.4% , UEC +14.8% , DNN +8.7% , URG +6.8% , UUUU +5.5% , CCJ +4.1% , after big gains yesterday.

Uranium prices have largely been in free fall since the 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, sliding to a 12-year low of $18/lb. in December, but prices yesterday jumped above $24 for the first time since September.

ETF: URA