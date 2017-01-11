Lynn replaces Bakish at head of Viacom's international business

Viacom (VIA +0.1% , VIAB +0.7% ) has tapped David Lynn to take over its International Media Networks business.

That's the area from which the company plucked its new CEO, Bob Bakish. Lynn will be president and CEO of the operation, with oversight of all the media networks and related businesses outside the U.S.

Lynn is currently president of the international business in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, which covers more than 30 territories.

International Media Networks has 200-plus branded TV channels that reach a cumulative 3.9B subscribers in more than 180 countries, broadcasting in more than 40 languages.