Workday +7.2%; William Blair indicates contract with company employing 2M+

Though unaware of the exact size of the deal, analyst Justin Firby notes the company would be the largest Workday has to this point signed with, five times larger specifically on a headcount premise than any existing customer. Workday is claimed to have been in competition for the contract with SAP.

While difficult to determine precisely given lack of knowledge on terms, notes potential for a deal at such scale to add $30M+ in annual subscription revenue.

Further checks also signal arrangements closed with various other operations, particularly with a real estate firm employing 70K+ and a pharmaceutical firm employing 50K+.

Reissues Workday (NYSE:WDAY) at Outperform.