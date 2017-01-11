Goldman's Hatzius warns on faster pace of rate hikes

Goldman's Jan Hatzius has been pretty consistently more hawkish than most Street economists, and continues so in 2017. Speaking in London, Hatzius says the Fed could hike as many as four times this year.

That guess stands against Fed guidance of three, and short-term rate markets which have priced in just two moves.

Hatzius' baseline estimate is for three hikes - June, Sept., Dec. - but he's putting the odds of a March move at 35% (the Street's at 24% for March).

Looking longer-term, Hatzius doesn't see the rate hike cycle ending until Fed Funds is at 3.5% vs. the market's estimate topping out at 2%.

Upward pressure on wage growth and upward pressure on core inflation are the reasons behind Hatzius' thinking.

