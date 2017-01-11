Exxon downgraded at Wells Fargo as acquisition window closes

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.7%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Wells Fargo, which cites the stock's premium valuation as well as updated production estimates, margin expectations and commodity price deck.
Wells says it had expected XOM to pursue an acquisition during the oil price downturn as a way to deliver growth and returns, but the window likely has closed for now.
The firm maintains its Outperform ratings on ConocoPhillips (COP +0.9%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.6%), citing low-cost production (NYSE:COP), favorable position in the Permian Basin (NYSE:OXY) and strong production growth (NYSE:CNQ).