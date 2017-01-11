McClatchy sets sale-leasebacks on two properties

McClatchy (MNI +1.3% ) has reached a sale-leaseback arrangement for properties owned by media companies in California and South Carolina.

The company will get total proceeds of $67.8M from selling and leasing back land and buildings owned by The Sacramento Bee and by The State Media Co., in Columbia, S.C.

McClatchy will pay Shopoff Advisors annual payments of about $4.6M in a 15-year lease. Similarly, it will enter a 15-year lease with Twenty Lake Holdings with annual payments of about $1.6M for its South Carolina properties.

The company has a repurchase option at the end of the 15-year terms, and so will account for the leases as financing leases. The transactions are expected to close in the second quarter.