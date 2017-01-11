Ascena Retail -35% in a month, here's who called it and missed it

Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.5%) is down again after cutting guidance yesterday.
Shares of the specialty retailer are now down 35% in a month on growing concerns over sales demand, margins and border taxes.
It's all quiet on Wall Street where 8 firms had Hold ratings on ASNA through the slide and one outlier (Piper Jaffray) stuck with a Buy rating. Meanwhile on Seeking Alpha, Christopher Davis weighs in on the Ascena "catastrophe" and Josh Arnold probably deserves to take a victory lap for his negative call in December.
