El Paso Electric started at Hold by Williams Capital

El Paso Electric (EE -0.3% ) is initiated with a Hold rating and $48 price target at Williams Capital, which sees limited upside potential for the stock at this time even as the underlying characteristics of the company are attractive.

With rate base growth of 4%-5% and regulatory lag to catch up on, the firm sees above average EPS growth of ~6.5% for EE compounded through 2020.

Williams also expects a sizable dividend increase in 2017 at EE and an overall increase to the $1.60-$1.65 level by 2020, a 7.2% compound annual growth rate that translates into 30%-35% dividend growth over the next four years.