Eros International sets 50-film slate over next two years

India Filmmaker Eros International (EROS +1.8% ), building off some fast growth on its over-the-top service, has set an ambitious slate for the next couple of years.

The company plans to produce more than 50 films across eight languages, as well as acquire content on an opportunistic basis.

That includes an expanded regional presence, with more than 25 releases across Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi.

More than 40 directors are on board and the company is partnering with Aanand L. Rai and joint project Colour Yellow, NextGen Films, and Trinity Pictures.