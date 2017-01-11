Donald Trump meets the press

Donald Trump is in front of the media at his first formal press conference in six months.

The President-elect began the press conference by thanking Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) for announcing investments in new U.S. plants, adding he hoped that General Motors (NYSE:GM) will follow. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is also mentioned as a company that will be doing "tremendous" things in the U.S.

There's an early warning from Trump to the drug industry (PJP, IHE, XPH, PPH) that new "bidding procedures" are needed.

Early questions are focused on Russia, hacking and U.S. intelligence. Investors wouldn't mind some clarity on trade and tax policies in the later round of questions.

The Mexican peso has nowhere to hide and is now down to an all-time low of 22.0333.

U.S. stocks have edged lower during the first part of the news conference. The S&P 500 Index is now down 0.17% after being slightly higher earlier.

