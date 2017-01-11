Airbus sees 700-plus deliveries in 2017

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) expects to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, CEO Fabrice Bregier says, after delivering a record 688 planes in 2016 after a last-minute rush to produce planes.

Airbus delivered a record 111 aircraft in December, but Bregier predicts a smoother flow of production in 2017.

Problems with engines for the A320neo were one of the issues during 2016, and the CEO says the Pratt & Whitney engines now are working well, but "that doesn't mean they don't need to be improved."

Responding to concerns of slowing orders, Airbus sales chief John Leahy says any order deferrals are manageable because the company has a large backlog.